Q1 2024 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the OnMobile Global Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pratik Jagtap from E&Y IR. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pratik Jagtap -



Thank you, Aman. Good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 earnings call of OnMobile Global Limited. Representing the management today we have FC, Executive Chairman; Sanjay Baweja, Managing Director and Global CEO; Asheesh Chatterjee, Global Group CFO; Biswajit Nandi, Chief



(technical difficulty)



on future plan. We will then open the floor for Q&A session.



I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties that we see. For a list of such considerations, please refer to the earnings presentation. OnMobile Global undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future or likely events or circumstances.



