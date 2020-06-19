Jun 19, 2020 / 03:15AM GMT

We have with us on the call today, Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar, Mr. Sudhir Hoshing, Mr. Anil Yadav, Mr. Mehul Patel and Ms. Poonam Nishal.



I will now request Mr. Mhaiskar to give an overview of the significant development during the quarter.



Virendra D. Mhaiskar - IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited - Chairman & MD



Very good morning to all of you. I would like to welcome all the investors and analysts on this conference call. Hope you have been able to go through our detailed numbers as well as the presentation that has been released.



As you would all know by now, we have achieved the financial closure for India's largest Toll Operate Transfer project, Mumbai-Pune Expressway project and have also made the upfront concession fee payment of INR 6,500 crores to