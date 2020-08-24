Aug 24, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the IRB Infrastructure Developers conference call hosted by the company for discussing the unaudited financial results for Q1 FY '21. We have with us on the call today, Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar, Mr. Sudhir Hoshing, Mr. Anil Yadav, Mr. Mehul Patel, Ms. Poonam Nishal; and Mr. Rushabh Gandhi. After the opening remarks by the management, there will be a question-and-answer session.



I would now request Mr. Mhaiskar to give you an overview of the significant development during the quarter. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Virendra D. Mhaiskar - IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited - Chairman & MD



Good evening to all of you. I would like to welcome all the investors and analysts on this conference call. Hope you got a bit of time to look at the detailed numbers as well as the presentation that was released.



Q1 of FY '21 was a challenging quarter marked by the national lockdown as well as smaller localized lockdowns, affecting our business through constrained toll collections as well as lack of