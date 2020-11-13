Nov 13, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome all the investors and analysts on this conference call. Wish you all a very happy Dhanteras. Based on the inputs received earlier, seeking time to analyze the results before the call, we decided to keep the same on next day of results declaration. Hope this schedule is conducive to all of you, and you have been able to go through the detailed numbers as well as the presentation release.



Call it a V-shaped or a sharp nice push, strong recovery unfolded in Q2 of FY '21 as unlocking was affected in phases country wide, and it is here to stay. We have witnessed strongest quarter-on-quarter growth of over 40% across our 20 toll assets in the group and a 36% quarter-on-quarter growth for the 4 assets housed in IRB parent company.



Though it was on a low base of Q1 FY '21, but it was most pleasing to note the collections reaching, and in certain cases, even breaching the pre-COVID level per day collection towards September end and in subsequent weeks.



I would like to draw your attention to the initial slides of our presentation, where we