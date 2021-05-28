May 28, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the IRB Infrastructure Developers Conference Call for discussing the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 2021.



We have with us on the call today Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar, Mr. Sudhir Hoshing, Mr. Anil Yadav, Mr. Mehul Patel, Ms. Poonam Nishal, and rest of management.



There will be a question-and-answer session. Please note that the duration of the call would be 45 minutes and any queries left unanswered after the call can be subsequently mailed to the management for adequate response and resolution. Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now request Mr. Anil Yadav to give you an overview of the significant development during the quarter. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anil D. Yadav - IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited - IR Director



I would like to welcome all investors and analysts on the call. Trust you and your families are well and safe. Hope you all have been able to go through our detailed numbers as well as the presentation release.

