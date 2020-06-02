Q4 2020 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

V-Guard Industries Limited, represented by Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran V, Director and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ansuman and ICICI, for