V Guard Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

K. Jayasree - V-Guard Industries Limited - Compliance Officer & Company Secretary



Good afternoon, respected Chairman Emeritus, directors, shareholders and others. I'm Jayasree, Company Secretary of V-Guard Industries Limited. Welcome to the 24th Annual General Meeting of the company.



Before the formal address by the Chairman, I would like to make some regulatory updates. Normally, the company convenes town hall annual general meeting. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic as per the directives issued by the central and state governments and other regulatory authorities, 24th AGM of the company is convened through videoconferencing or other audiovisual means. The company has engaged National Securities Depository Limited to provide Webex facility to enable shareholders to attend the AGM and 1,000 shareholders can participate through this Webex facility.



Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting through laptops for better experience. Further, members will be required to use Internet with a good speed to avoid any interruption during the meeting. We have received some