Q4 2021 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome you all to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal '21 Earnings Call of V-Guard Industries Limited. We have with us the senior management of the company, led by Mithun, Managing Director; Mr. Ram, the Chief Operating Officer; and Sudarshan Kasturi, Chief Financial Officer of the company.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. A very warm welcome to everyone present, and thank you very much for joining us today to discuss the operating and financial performance of our company for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31st March, 2021.



I am pleased to report a very encouraging financial performance by V-Guard in what has been the most challenging period in the recent memory for both human and