Q3 2022 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the V-Guard Industries Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Keshav Bharadia from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Keshav Bharadia -



Thank you, moderator. Good afternoon, everyone. I welcome everyone to the V-Guard Industries Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, who is the Managing Director of the company; Mr. Ramachandran Venkataraman, the COO; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, the CFO of the company. Without taking much time, I would like to hand over the floor to the management for any opening remarks, post which, we will start the -- we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, PhillipCapital. This is Mithun. A very warm