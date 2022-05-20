May 20, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the V-Guard Industries Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by HDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Naveen Trivedi from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Naveen Trivedi - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome the management of V-Guard Industries to discuss the post Q4 FY '22 results. We have with us today the senior management of V-Guard Industries, represented by, Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran, Director and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior VP and CFO. I will now hand over the call to Mr. Mithun for his initial comments. Thank you, and over to you, sir. .
Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Naveen, and HDFC for hosting this call.
Q4 2022 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 20, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...