Q1 2023 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

V-Guard Industries Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us management represented by Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran, COO; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, CFO.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD &