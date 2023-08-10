Q1 2024 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Yes. Thank you, Niko. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of JM Financial Institutional Securities, I welcome you all to 1Q FY '24 earnings conference call of V-Guard Industries Limited.



Today, we have with us Senior Management, represented by Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran V, Director and COO; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior Vice President and CFO.



Mithun K.