Aug 17, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Conference Call of REC Limited, hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shreepal Doshi. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Doshi.
Shreepal Doshi - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Analyst
Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone. I welcome you all to the earnings conference call of REC Limited to discuss the Q1 FY '24 performance of the company, industry trends and outlook. We have the senior management team of REC with us, represented by Mr. Vivek Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Ajoy Choudhury, Director of Finance; and Mr. Vijay Kumar Singh, Director, Projects.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Vivek for his opening comments, post which we can open the floor for question and answer. Over to you, sir.
Vivek Kumar Dewangan - REC Limited - Chairman & MD
Good morning dear friends. I'm Vivek
Q1 2024 REC Limited Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...