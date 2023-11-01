Q2 2024 REC Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Vivek Kumar Dewangan - REC Limited - Director of Finance, Chairman & MD



This Q2 result has been the best result for REC as compared to any other quarters in the previous year. When we talk about the asset under management, last financial year when we started on 1st of April 2022, our asset under management was about INR 385,000 crore, which at the end of the financial year -- last financial year on 31st March 2023, increased by 13% to INR 435,000 crore. But in the current year, in Q2, our sanctions have gone by 23%.



Our sanctions in Q2 stands at around INR 104,366 crore, that is 23% increase year-on-year basis as compared to Q2 of last financial year. And if we compare the H1 figure of the current financial year, our total sanction stands at around INR 195,163 crore, which is about 35% increase as compared to H1 of the last financial year.



With regard to disbursement, there has been phenomenal increase in disbursement. In this Q2, our disbursement is at INR 41,598 crore. That is 133% increase as compared to Q2 of last financial year, which was INR 17,827 crore. If I compare half