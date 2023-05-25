Q4 2023 Titagarh Wagons Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Your conference is being recorded.



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I am Vidya, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited Q4 FY23 earnings conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Prithish Chowdhary, Director, Marketing and Business Development; Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal, Director, Finance, CFO and CBRO; Mr. Sourav Singhania, Joint CFO and Group Finance Controller.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Mohit Kumar. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Mohit Kumar - ICICI Securities - Analyst



Thank you, Vidya. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to welcome you all for the Q4 FY23 and FY23 earnings call for Titagarh Wagons Limited. Without much delay, I would now like to hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks, which will be followed by Q&A. Thank you and over to you sir.



Umesh Chowdhary - Titagarh Rail Systems