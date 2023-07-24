Q1 2024 Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Talshia, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to Q1 FY24 results conference call of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Mohit Kumar from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Mohit Kumar - ICICI Securities - IR



Thank you. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to welcome you all for the Q1 FY24 earnings call for Titagarh Wagons. We have with us today, Mr. Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Prithish Chowdhary, Director, Marketing and Business Development; Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal, Director Finance, CFO, and CBRO; Mr. Saurav Singhania, Joint CFO and Group Finance Controller.



Without much delay, I would now like to hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks, which will be followed by Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Umesh Chowdhary - Titagarh Rail Systems Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you very