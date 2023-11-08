Q2 2024 Kiri Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q2 FY24 earnings conference call of Kiri Industries Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand over the conference over to Mr. Amit Thakkar from Valorem Advisors. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Amit Thakkar.



Amit Thakkar - Valorem Advisors - IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and a warm welcome to you all. My name is Amit Thakkar from Valorem Advisors. We represent the investor relations of Kiri Industries Limited. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings conference call for the second quarter and half year of the financial year 2024.



Before we begin, I would like to mention a short cautionary statement, as always. Some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are