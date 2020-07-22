Q1 2021 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bajaj Auto's conference call to discuss the first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results.



We have with us today Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director; Mr. Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sanjeev Garg, Divisional Manager, Treasury, IR and FP&A; Mr. Anand Newar, Divisional Manager, Investor Relations.



My name is Neerav, and I'll be your coordinator. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We'll now begin the question-and-answer session.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) First question is from the line of Aditya Jhawar from Investec Capital.- Investec Bank plc, Research Division - AnalystMy first question is with regard to our gross margin. So there could be some benefit of ForEx [has approved]. But beyond that, if you can highlight what could be the commodity benefit that you [view] in this quarter?- Bajaj Auto Limited -