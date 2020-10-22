Q2 2021 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bajaj Auto Limited Q2 FY '21 Results Conference Call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Raghunandhan, Research Analyst of Emkay Global. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. We thank the management for taking out time for the call. We have with us Mr. Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director; Mr. Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sanjeev Garg, Divisional Manager, Treasury, IR and FP&A; and Mr. Anand Newar, Divisional Manager, Investor Relations. We request the management for opening remarks, and then we can open the floor for questions.



Over to you, sir.



Rakesh Sharma - Bajaj Auto Limited - Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Director



Good evening, everyone. This is Rakesh Sharma. I hope