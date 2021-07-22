Q1 2022 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

We have with us today Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director; Mr. Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sanjeev Garg, Vice President, Finance; and Mr. Anand Newar, Divisional Manager, Investor Relations.



Rakesh Sharma - Bajaj Auto Limited - Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Rakesh Sharma here. Thank you very much for joining the call.



Unexpectedly, Q1 turned out to be a cumulative quarter, which was not really expected when we were doing some forward-looking in Jan, Feb and even early March. But thankfully, the pandemic peaked and started to recede, though it still remains a concern. Most of the country is now open with some restrictions on operating hours, as you know. But since offices, education institutes, and