Q2 2020 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019

Mr. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Milind Choudhari, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.



May I request Mr. Sreenivasan to take us through the financial highlights, post which we can open the floor for Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



S. Sreenivasan - Bajaj Finserv