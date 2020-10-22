Q2 2021 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bajaj Finserv Q2 FY '21 Earning Conference Call, hosted by JM Financial Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference to Ms. Bunny Babjee from JM Financial Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bunny Babjee - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bajaj Finserv's earnings call to discuss the second quarter FY '21 results. To discuss the same, we have on the call Mr. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.



May I request Mr. Sreenivasan to take us through the financial highlights, post which, we can open the floor for Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



S. Sreenivasan<