Q3 2021 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Bajaj Finserv, hosted by JM Financial. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bunny Babjee from JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bunny Babjee - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bajaj Finserv's earnings call to discuss the third quarter results. To discuss the same, we have on the call Mr. S. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Ramandeep Singh, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.



May I request Mr. Sreenivasan sir to take us through the financial highlights, post which, we can open the floor for Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



S. Sreenivasan - Bajaj Finserv Limited - CFO

