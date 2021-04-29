Q4 2021 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bajaj Finserv Q4 FY 2021 Results Conference Call, hosted by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bunny Babjee from JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bunny Babjee - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bajaj Finserv's earnings call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year FY '21 results. To discuss the same, we have on the call Mr. Sreenivasan, CFO of Bajaj Finserv Limited; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Limited; Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Limited; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.



May I request Sreeni sir to take us through the financial highlights, post which we will open the floor for a Q&A session