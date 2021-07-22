Jul 22, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day; and welcome to Bajaj Finserv's conference call Q1 FY 2022 results, hosted by JM Financial Institution Securities Limited.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
[I now want to turn] over to Ms. Bunny Babjee from JM Financial Institution Securities Limited. Thank you.
And over to you, ma'am.
Bunny Babjee - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Bajaj Finserv's earnings call to discuss the first quarter FY '22 results.
To discuss the same, we have on the call Mr. Sreenivasan, [sir], CFO, Bajaj Finserv Limited; Mr. Tapan Singhel, sir , CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Limited; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Limited; Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Limited; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Limited.
May I request Mr. Sreeni, sir , to take us through the financial highlights, post which
Q1 2022 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...