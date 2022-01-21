Q3 2022 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bajaj Finserv Limited Q3 FY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by JM Financial Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Bhise from JM Financial Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Faizan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Bajaj Finserv Q3 FY '22 Results Conference Call. From the management team of Bajaj Finserv Limited, we have Mr. S. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv Limited; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO Bajaj Allianz, General Insurance Company; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company; Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO, Bajaj Allianz, General Insurance; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
Thank you for this opportunity given to us, Bajaj Finserv. I'll now hand over to Mr. Sreenivasan to open the call, and we can take it. Over to you
Jan 21, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|And much more...