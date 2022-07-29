Jul 29, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bajaj Finserv Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by JM Financial. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Bhise from JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Renu. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to the Bajaj Finserv 1Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. Firstly, I would like to thank the management of Bajaj Finserv Limited for giving us an opportunity to host this call.
From the management team, we have Mr. S. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv Limited; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company; Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company; and from the Life Insurance business, we have Mr. Bharat Kalsi, Chief Financial Officer from the Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.
Without much ado, I would now hand
Q1 2023 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...