Q3 2023 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the 3Q FY 2022-'23 Earnings Conference Call of Bajaj Finserv Limited, hosted by JM Financial. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Bhise from JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Rutuja. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 3Q '23 earnings conference call of Bajaj Finserv. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the management of Bajaj Finserv for allowing us to host this call for yet another quarter.



From the management team, we have Mr. S. Sreenivasan, our CFO, Bajaj Finserv; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and our CFO, Mr. Ramandeep Sahni from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO, of Bajaj Allianz Life. We will open the call with opening comments from Sreenivasan sir, and we'll move