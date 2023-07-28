Q1 2024 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, -- good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Bajaj Finserv Limited, hosted by JM Financial. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Bhise from JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bhise.



Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 1Q FY '24 earnings conference call of Bajaj Finserv Limited. First of all, I would like to thank the management team of Bajaj Finserv for giving us the opportunity to host the call. From



Bajaj Finserv, we have Mr. S. Sreenivasan, CFO; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; Mr. Ashish Panchal, CEO of Bajaj Finserv Direct; and Mr. Devang Mody, CEO of Bajaj Finserv Health.



I would like to now hand over the floor to Mr.