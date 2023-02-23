Feb 23, 2023 / NTS GMT
Amit Sachdeva - HSBC, Research Division - Analyst, Consumer and Retail
Hello, everyone. Welcome to the session with Sameer Khetarpal, CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited; and Ashish Goenka, the CFO. I'm Amit Sachdeva. I head India equity strategy and consumer retail research for HSBC, and I'll be your moderator for this session.
First of all, thanks a lot, Sameer and Ashish, for making this time. (inaudible). I have broad 3 -- structured the discussion into 3,4 broad areas. First one, near-term demand and margin concerns, which probably [can have a lot of] questions about. Second is the competitive advantages that Jubilant brings to the table and how you deploy that in your battlefield. So what is the fine balance of both in profitability or after and again, capital allocation and sustainability. So that's broader, but we'll be open to questions from everyone as well. This is a Q&A format discussion, everyone. So please submit your questions in the Q&A bar, and we will take the questions as they come.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Institutional Investor Meeting Transcript
