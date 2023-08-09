Q1 2024 Vascon Engineers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I welcome you all to the earnings conference call of Vascon Engineers for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Today, joining with me on the call is Mr. Somnath Biswas, our CFO; and our Investor Relations team, Stellar Investor Relations. I believe you would have gone to the Q1 FY24 financial results and the results presentation uploaded on the stock exchanges and on the company's website.



Q1 FY24 saw an excellent start of the year for the company, with all elements of our businesses performing well. We have been, in our past calls, indicating that the management has been focusing on the basics of each of our segments, and this has