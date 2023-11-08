Q2 2024 Vascon Engineers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Vascon Engineers Limited Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Dr. Santosh Sundararajan, Group CEO, Vascon Engineers Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Santosh Sundararajan - Vascon Engineers Limited - Whole Time Director & Group CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I welcome you all to the earnings conference call of Vascon Engineers for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. Today, joining with me on the call is Mr. Somnath Biswas, our CFO; and our Investor Relations team, Stellar Investor Relations. I believe you would have gone through the Q2 and H1 FY24 financial results and results presentation uploaded on the stock exchanges and on the company's website.



During the first half of FY 2024, company saw a steady momentum for the overall business. Our EPC business (technical difficulty) revenue growth as two of the EPC projects have been completed