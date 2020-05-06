Q4 2020 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems Earnings Conference call for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



We have with us today on the call, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Christopher O'Connor, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President, Technology Services; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Chief Planning Officer; Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Christopher O'Connor. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Christopher O'Connor - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and everybody, welcome to our hour to spend about our performance. We had a very productive year, this past year with a lot of dynamics, a lot of changes and growth. We