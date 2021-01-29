Q3 2021 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, good evening, everyone. It is good to be with you once again. I hope you are all keeping safe and 2021 bodes well for all of you. Coming to our performance for the quarter gone by, we are happy to share that we delivered yet another strong quarter with significant progress on all major business metrics. The revenues for the