Jan 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of FY '21 ended December 31, 2020. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have with us today on the call, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kalra.
Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, good evening, everyone. It is good to be with you once again. I hope you are all keeping safe and 2021 bodes well for all of you. Coming to our performance for the quarter gone by, we are happy to share that we delivered yet another strong quarter with significant progress on all major business metrics. The revenues for the
Q3 2021 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...