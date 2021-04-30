Full Year 2021 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year FY '21 ended March 31, 2021.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have with us today on the call, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kalra.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, good evening, everyone. It is good to be here with you once again.



I can really hope all of you are safe and healthy. As you would have noticed, we delivered yet another strong fourth quarter bringing FY '21 to a strong close.



Before I go into the financial and