Q1 2022 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of FY'22 ended June 30, 2021. We have with us today on the call Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good afternoon, good morning, good evening to all of you, depending on where you're joining us from. It's good to be with you once again, and I hope all of you are continuing to stay safe and healthy. Before I go into the financial and business updates, I would like to start by thanking our team members and customers for their resilience and their trust in us during