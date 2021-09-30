Sep 30, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and Gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Persistent Systems Limited Conference Call for discussing acquisitions of SCI Fusion360 and Shree Partners. We have with us today on the call Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Jaideep Dhok, Senior Vice President, BFSI Business Unit; and Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand over the conference to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening to all of you depending on where you're joining from. We hope you are doing well and keeping safe in these times. As you know, we announced the acquisition of SCI and Shree Partners yesterday. So this call is focused on the acquisition details.



We will not be talking about our current quarter given the silent period, and we would request