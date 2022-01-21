Q3 2022 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Persistent Systems Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of FY '22 ended December 31, 2021. We have with us today on the call, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning, good evening to all of you, depending on where you're joining from. It is good to be with you once again, all of you are safe and healthy. Since we are speaking for the first time in the new year, I would like to extend my best issues for 2022 and hope that the new year will bring good health and success for all of us.



