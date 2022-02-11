Persistent Systems Ltd to Acquire Data Glove Inc Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. I hope all of you are doing well. Today, we have an important announcement to make. And as we walk through the next few slides, I'd set the rationale for our M&A strategy, what we are announcing today and so on.



And before we get into what we are announcing today, for those of you who have not been following us for the last few