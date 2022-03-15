Persistent Systems Ltd to Acquire MediaAgility Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

We have with us today on the call Mr. Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder; MediaAgility, Ms. Nitha Puthran, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure; and Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations.



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. It's exciting times for us to be with you once again to share the news about our acquisition of MediaAgility.



So for those of you who are joining us and who are not necessarily refreshed on our financials. So for our last quarter financials, we did $199.1 million for the quarter, giving us a run rate of $796.4 million