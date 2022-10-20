Q2 2023 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, good evening, good morning to all of you, depending on where you are joining from. I would like to thank you for spending time with us on the eve of Diwali and would like to wish you the best for the festive season in advance. I would like to start this call by sharing certain important milestones that we achieved in this quarter. We reached the annualized run rate of $1 billion, doubling our revenues over