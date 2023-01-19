Q3 2023 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Financial Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022.



We have with us today on the call, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the confidence to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good evening, good morning, good afternoon to all of you, depending on where you are joining from. I would like to start by wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year 2023, and I hope the new year has started well for all of you.



With this, let me come to the quarterly financials. We are