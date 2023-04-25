Q4 2023 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of FY '23 ended March 31, 2023. We have with us today on the call, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand over the conference to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, moderator. Good evening, good morning, and good afternoon to all of you depending on where you're joining from. As always, we would like to start this call by thanking each one of our 22,700 employees as Persistent team members and our customers for their support and continued interest. We are very happy to report yet another solid growth quarter across all major business and