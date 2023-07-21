Q1 2024 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you, moderator. Good evening, good afternoon, good morning to all of you, depending on where you're joining from. We would like to start this call by thanking each one of our customers, partners and investors as well as our 23,000-plus team members for their resilience and continued trust.



Let me now start with our quarterly financials. We are happy to report yet another good growth quarter