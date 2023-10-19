Q2 2024 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you, moderator. Good evening, good afternoon, good morning to all of you, depending on where you're joining the call. Please pardon my scratchy voice as I'm just coming off a viral infection.



I would like to start this quarter's call by sharing with you that I'll be completing 3 years as the Persistent CEO on 23rd October, 4 days from now, during this auspicious days of Navaratri. I'm grateful for the