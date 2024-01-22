Q3 2024 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Persistent Systems' earnings conference call for the third quarter of FY24 ended December 31, 2023. We have with us today on call Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand over the conference to Mr. Sandeep Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kalra - Persistent Systems Ltd(London Branch)-Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director



Thank you, moderator. Good morning and good evening to all of you, depending on where you're joining from. I would like to start by wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2024, and I hope the new year has started well for all of you. We sincerely appreciate you taking time with us despite today being a holiday for most of you.



Before discussing our financials, I would like to highlight two significant