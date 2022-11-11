Nov 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SJVN Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rupesh Sankhe from Elara Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rupesh D. Sankhe - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - Senior VP & Analyst
Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q2 FY '23 conference call of SJVN. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of SJVN represented by Mr. Nand Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. A.K. Singh, Director of Finance. So we will begin the call with a brief overview by the management followed by Q&A session.
I will now hand over the call to Mr. Nand Sharma for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Nand Lal Sharma - SJVN Limited - Chairman & MD
Yes. Good
Q2 2023 SJVN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...