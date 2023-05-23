May 23, 2023 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the SJVN Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited.
(Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rupesh Sankhe from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rupesh D. Sankhe - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - Senior VP & Analyst
Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q4 FY '23 conference call of SJVN. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of SJVN represented by Mr. NL Sharma sir, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Akhil Singh, Director, Finance. So we will begin the call with a brief overview by the management followed by Q&A session. I will now hand over the call to Mr. NL Sharma for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Nand Lal Sharma - SJVN Limited - Chairman & MD
Yes. Good
Q4 2023 SJVN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...