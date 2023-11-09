Q2 2024 SJVN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SJVN Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rupesh Sankhe from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rupesh D. Sankhe - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - Senior VP & Analyst



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q2 FY '24 conference call of SJVN. So I take this opportunity to welcome the management of SJVN represented by Mr. NL Sharma, sir, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Akhil Singh, Director of Finance. So we'll begin the call with a brief overview by the management, followed by a Q&A session.



Now I will hand over the call to Mr. NL Sharma, sir, for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Nand Lal Sharma - SJVN Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank