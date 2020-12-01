Q2 2021 HT Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT
Amit Madaan - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - Assistant VP of Financial Planning & IR
Good morning, everyone. I'm Amit Madaan from Investor Relations team, HT Media Group. I would like to welcome you all to the Quarter 2 2021 Earnings Webinar. (Operator Instructions)
I now invite Ms. Anna Abraham, Head, Investor Relations, to take forward the webinar. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.
Anna Abraham - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - Head of IR
Thank you, Amit. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the earnings webinar of HT Media Group. This morning, we will be covering the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
On the call from our end is Mr. Piyush Gupta, group CFO; Mr. Sandeep Gulati, CFO of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited; Mr. Pervez Bajan, our Group Controller; and members of the Investor Relations team.
We hope that you are all staying safe and healthy. Given the exceptional circumstances created by COVID, we are presenting the results to you from our respective homes, so please bear with us if there is any technical
